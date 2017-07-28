Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka at his office. Picture: FILE

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says media reporting on issues raised in the Auditor-General's reports is only sensational because they relate to public accounts which people are concerned about.

Mr Rabuka made the comments yesterday after Public Accounts Committee chairman Ashneel Sudhakar said The Fiji Times was prejudicing the work of the Public Accounts Committee through their reporting.

