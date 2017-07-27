Aussie surgeon in Fiji to operate on girl with blocked airway

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Melbourne surgeon Dr Michael Gordon flew into the country to assist the team of medical experts conducting ENT surgeries in the country. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 6:48PM A SPECIAL surgeon from Melbourne, Australia was flown into the country today to assist a group of medical experts from Israel who are here to provide specialised ear, nose and throat (ENT) services to patients at Suva's CWM hospital.

Surgeon Dr Michael Gordon confirmed this in an interview with Fiji Times Online this evening saying the surgeon from Australia who is an expert in his field is here to specifically conduct a surgery on a two-year-old girl suffering from a blocked airway.

Dr Gordon said the operation on the child, which is a complicated one, would be conducted tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a four-month-old baby who suffers from a blocked airway unfortunately will have to wait until he is old to have an operation.

Dr Gordon said the baby needed to grow up a little bit, perhaps in about a year, they would then be able to do a surgery on the baby.

The four-member team had made some observations on six patients today and conducted two operations.

According to Dr Gordon, they have 20 patients booked so far and will be conducting three big operations tomorrow.

The project is part of Israel's international development, co-operation and aid to the Pacific.

The team of experts include Dr Gordon (surgeon), Dr Eduard Pudel (surgeon), Gail McNaught (nurse) and Dr Mark Fajgman (Anaesthetist).