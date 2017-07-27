Fiji Time: 11:37 PM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aussie surgeon in Fiji to operate on girl with blocked airway

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 6:48PM A SPECIAL surgeon from Melbourne, Australia was flown into the country today to assist a group of medical experts from Israel who are here to provide specialised ear, nose and throat (ENT) services to patients at Suva's CWM hospital.

Surgeon Dr Michael Gordon confirmed this in an interview with Fiji Times Online this evening saying the surgeon from Australia who is an expert in his field is here to specifically conduct a surgery on a two-year-old girl suffering from a blocked airway.

Dr Gordon said the operation on the child, which is a complicated one, would be conducted tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a four-month-old baby who suffers from a blocked airway unfortunately will have to wait until he is old to have an operation.

Dr Gordon said the baby needed to grow up a little bit, perhaps in about a year, they would then be able to do a surgery on the baby.

The four-member team had made some observations on six patients today and conducted two operations.

According to Dr Gordon, they have 20 patients booked so far and will be conducting three big operations tomorrow.

The project is part of Israel's international development, co-operation and aid to the Pacific.

The team of experts include Dr Gordon (surgeon), Dr Eduard Pudel (surgeon), Gail McNaught (nurse) and Dr Mark Fajgman (Anaesthetist).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I am my brother's keeper
  2. Ravulo leaves his mark
  3. Man fights for life
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. USA club wants Kolinisau
  6. OAG Report: Fiji Times replies to Sudhakar's attack
  7. Critical reports
  8. Town awaits city declaration
  9. Saneem raises issue
  10. Waikoula leader, charismatic and influential

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)