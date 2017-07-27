Fiji Time: 11:37 PM on Thursday 27 July

COP23 journos to meet world leaders

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 6:36PM JOURNALISTS from around the region who will travel to the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change will get the opportunity to meet world leaders and gain experience at a mini version of the event to take place in Nadi on October.

The media training, which will cover journalists who will cover COP23 and those interested in covering the event from Fiji, will be a side event of the Pre-COP23 event scheduled for October 17-18.

Speaking at a meeting of the REDD+ Communication and Awareness Working Group which took place in Suva today, senior government information officer Taniela Gavid said the Mini-COP (23) would feature American movie star Leonado Dicaprio.

In an earlier Government statement, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimamara said the event would set the tone for the Pacific's overall approach in Bonn, Germany.

Mr Gavidi said several world leaders and some even bigger names than Hollywood star Dicaprio would enhance the profile of the event.








