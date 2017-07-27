Fiji Time: 11:37 PM on Thursday 27 July

Suva retailers call for reduced duty on reusable cloth bags

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 6:32PM WITH 10 cents tax imposed on every plastic bag purchased from supermarkets as of August 1, the Suva Retailers Association believes the Government should look into reducing the duty of reusable cloth bags imported into the country.

Association president Vinay Kumar said there was a 32 per cent Customs duty on reusable cloth bags when imported and those were much cheaper when imported in bulks.

"If the Government could look into reducing or diminishing this duty on the bags, it would be cheaper for many retailers to import directly and sell it cheaper to their customers who could reuse the bags," Mr Kumar said.

"We know that the levy will be implemented gradually starting from supermarkets then to other retailers. From our understanding, the policy will be implemented and regulated by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA)."

Mr Kumar said the association, however, had still not been given the finer details on how the levy would be collected and paid (such as the frequency of payments to FRCA and its methods). 

He said many of the small to medium retailers in Fiji did not have point of sale system yet. 

In regards to the negative impacts of plastic bags, Mr Kumar said the waste from plastic bag production affected the environment and it was increasingly expensive for consumers and taxpayers to clean up and dispose plastic bags.

"Therefore, this policy by Government is in the right direction to reduce the use of plastic bag.

"The plastic bags are a cost to most retailers who have to have to pay for the plastic bags every month. The Government has taken this initiative and we hope that retailers and consumers work together to reduce the use of plastic bag."

Mr Kumar said alternatives such as reusable green cloth bags needed to be promoted now more than ever.








