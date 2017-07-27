Fiji Time: 11:37 PM on Thursday 27 July

Prosecutors graduate from six-week course

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 6:01PM THE third Advanced National Prosecution Course (ANPC) conducted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concluded today with the graduation of the participants in Suva.

The 40 Police and Statutory prosecutors were presented with their awards and certificates by Chief   Justice Anthony   Gates, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde and Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Justice Gates congratulated the  prosecutors and encouraged them  to use  the  knowledge  imparted to them  throughout  the  six-weeks  into their day to day prosecution work and continue to hone their prosecuting skills through further training and education.

There were 23 officers from the Fiji Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 17 law enforcement   agents   from   the   Ministry   of   Health,   the   Ministry   of Fisheries and Forestry, the Ministry of Labour, the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF),   the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority, the Fiji    Commerce Commission, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the Lami and Nausori Town Councils.

The ANPC was  an  intensive  course  which  ran  from  June 19  to   July  27, 2017.








