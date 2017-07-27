Prosecutors graduate from six-week course

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:01PM THE third Advanced National Prosecution Course (ANPC) conducted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concluded today with the graduation of the participants in Suva.

The 40 Police and Statutory prosecutors were presented with their awards and certificates by Chief Justice Anthony Gates, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde and Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Justice Gates congratulated the prosecutors and encouraged them to use the knowledge imparted to them throughout the six-weeks into their day to day prosecution work and continue to hone their prosecuting skills through further training and education.

There were 23 officers from the Fiji Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 17 law enforcement agents from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, the Ministry of Labour, the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority, the Fiji Commerce Commission, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the Lami and Nausori Town Councils.

The ANPC was an intensive course which ran from June 19 to July 27, 2017.