Water situation: Disruption for Nausori areas tonight

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 5:53PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nausori are advised that water supply will be disrupted from tonight.

Areas expected to be affected include Kasavu Village, Naduruloulou, Koroqaqa, Lakena Hill 1 and 2, Verata Wailevu Village, and the Kings Rd from Verata Wailevu to Kasavu junction.

The interruption is a result of installation works at Verata Wailevu.

The disruption will begin from 10pm and supply is expected to be restored at 6am.

The Water Authority of Fiji has assured customers in those areas that waters were on standby to service the affected areas.








