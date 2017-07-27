Suspended officers not guilty: Assessors

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:28PM TWO suspended Corrections officers charged for allegedly raping another female officer have been found not guilty by three assessors this afternoon.

Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are each charged with one count of rape.

The two allegedly raped the 26-year-old officer at the waiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in ther early hours of September 17 in 2015.

Following their deliberations behind closed doors this afternoon, the three assessors returned with a not guilty opinion.

High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment tomorrow.