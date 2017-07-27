Specialists conduct free screening up north

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some patients waiting for their free screening at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 5:22PM MEMBERS of the public and all those living with some form of disability and eye problems gathered at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Person in Labasa today for a free screening.

This after a team of specialists from Sahyadri Speciality Pacific Hospital in India reached the country today to conduct the two-day free screening.

Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the initiative was a unique one.

"These people are medical specialists both in Ophthalmology and also in Orthopaedics and whereby we are able to undertake screening for Fijians living with disabilities and be able to qualify those that will need corrective surgery so in that way, one surgically corrective will actually move them from being a person living with disability to a person with able body," Dr Koroivueta said.