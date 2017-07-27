Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

SPC-SPREP sign MOU for resilient development

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 5:18PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Pacific Community (SPC)and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) today to further strengthen collaboration efforts for the resilient and sustainable development of the Pacific region.

While signing the documents during SPC's 10th governing body conference in Noumea today, SPC director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said the two organisations played complementary roles in ensuring their expertise and resources were able to serve the people of the Pacific more effectively.

"We share a common membership as well as common challenges and both organisations have clear complementary roles to play across a number of areas including energy, natural resource management, building resilience and of course climate change which is a top priority for many of our Pacific island members," Dr Tukuitonga said.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation between the two key regional technical and development organisations.








