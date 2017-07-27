Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

AMAYzing visits female inmates

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 4:14PM A GROUP of Fijians called the AMAYzing Helping Hands from Seattle, United States, today donated gift packs to the female inmates at the at the Korovou Prison.

Group representative Siteri Kochendorfer said after beginning the group 10 years ago, there was no better way to celebrate their anniversary then by returning to Fiji to give back to the country.

"The assistance today here at the Fiji Women's Correctional Services will focus on gift packs for women in prison because our group started out with a bunch of girlfriends," Ms Kochendorfer said.

"Feminine gift packs includes hygiene products for the women, and we also have products for the children of women in prison who have kids."

The group also visited Fiji School for the Blind, Suva Special School, Saint Christopher's Home and the Senior Citizens Home in Samabula.








