Miss India Fiji pageant revived

Update: 4:08PM AFTER a lapse of four years, the Miss India Fiji Pageant expects to make a comeback that would be bigger and better in an effort to promote Indian culture with a twist of Fijian heritage to the world.

Speaking at a press conference in Suva today, Miss India Fiji national co-director Ranjit Raju said auditions for the pageant would be held on August 6 at TappoCity from 9am to 2pm.

He said 15 contestants would be chosen to compete for the crown.

Mr Raju said the contestants would have just over a month to prepare before the crowning night scheduled to take place on September 15 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

"The main pageant continues to carry on and it attracts Indian diaspora from all over the world and it's so important for Fiji to be part of this because Fiji has such a large Indian population," he said.

"As soon as the auditions are over, we will begin workshops on choreography and training and mentoring programs just to build up their confidence."

He said Fiji needed a lot more exposure as the country was already known in many parts of the world for our water and sports.

"It'll be nice for some parts of the world to know that we have beautiful, intelligent and talented young women. It addresses another part of society and showing that to the world."

Executive team member for marketing and sponsorship Riddhi Damodar encouraged businesses and organisations to support the event because it would not only provide entertainment and enlightenment about Indian arts and culture to the audience but it would also benefit and support contestants to an annual worldwide event for the participation of the Fijian (of Indian descent) community.

The competition for the pageant includes the Indian round, Fijian round, question and answer sessions and the talent competition.

The criteria for the pageant include women between the ages of 17 to 27 who are of Indian descent and who have a talent that can be portrayed on stage.