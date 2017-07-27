Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

14 days to serve disclosure in ex-CID boss' case

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 3:00PM PROSECUTION has requested for 14 days to serve additional disclosures to the defence in the case of a retired former Fiji Police director of the Criminal Investigations (CID) for facing corruption-related offences.

Luke Rawalai who was not present in court today is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for three counts of abuse of office and two counts of receiving a bribe contrary to section 139 and 135 of the Crimes Act No.44 of 2009.

The matter was called before judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva.

Defence lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh informed the court that the accused was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital since last night and he would produce a medical certificate.

However, FICAC prosecutor Anaseini Lomani informed the court that prosecution would not issue a bench warrant, however, requested to view a copy of the medical certificate today.

Justice Rajasinghe has adjourned the matter to August 9 this year to check on the disclosures and defence to file the medical certificate of the accused at the court registry by 4pm today and serve a copy to prosecution as well.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I am my brother's keeper
  2. Man fights for life
  3. Ravulo leaves his mark
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. USA club wants Kolinisau
  6. OAG Report: Fiji Times replies to Sudhakar's attack
  7. Critical reports
  8. Saneem raises issue
  9. Town awaits city declaration
  10. $383k bonus payout for dock workers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)