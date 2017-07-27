14 days to serve disclosure in ex-CID boss' case

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:00PM PROSECUTION has requested for 14 days to serve additional disclosures to the defence in the case of a retired former Fiji Police director of the Criminal Investigations (CID) for facing corruption-related offences.

Luke Rawalai who was not present in court today is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for three counts of abuse of office and two counts of receiving a bribe contrary to section 139 and 135 of the Crimes Act No.44 of 2009.

The matter was called before judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva.

Defence lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh informed the court that the accused was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital since last night and he would produce a medical certificate.

However, FICAC prosecutor Anaseini Lomani informed the court that prosecution would not issue a bench warrant, however, requested to view a copy of the medical certificate today.

Justice Rajasinghe has adjourned the matter to August 9 this year to check on the disclosures and defence to file the medical certificate of the accused at the court registry by 4pm today and serve a copy to prosecution as well.