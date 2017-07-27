Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

Speaker's visit enlighten Penang students

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 2:52PM STUDENTS of Penang Sangam High School has lauded the Meet the Speaker program saying it was enlightening and educational.

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni was at the school yesterday where she spoke about her role, Parliament protocols and functions, the importance of Parliament and the challenges she faced as the Speaker.

Head girl Priyashna Singh said the Speaker's visit encouraged them to study hard because they believed nothing was impossible for women.

With the school roll of 709 students of which 416 are female, Dr Luveni's visit to their school had made an impact on the lives of young women there.

"The program was very enlightening and educational as it is the first time for us to hear clearly about the role of the Speaker," Priyashna said.

Year 9 student Shruti Parmar shared similar sentiments saying she learnt a lot from the Speaker's presentation and how Parliament operated.

Dr Jiko was at Saint Francis College this morning.








