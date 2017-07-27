Vodafone Hibiscus 2017: Verma to address pollution

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus King contestant Amit Verma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:43PM AIR pollution is an issue that poses a threat to all of mankind as a result of our very own cruel actions against Mother Nature.

And it also happens to be a major contributing factor to climate change, says 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus King contestant Amit Verma.

The 24-year-old from Ba said this was an important issue affecting our nation today and it needed to be addressed.

"It's happening all around us, we all live in a developing nation and according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, Fiji was reported to have reached the highest over the years," Mr Verma said.

"The world pictures Fiji as a paradise which we are all proud to call our home, so let's not let our actions be the cause of destruction to this beautiful island nation," he said.

Proudly sponsored by South Pacific Recordings Limited (SPR), Mr Verma said he had already begun and completed posters with information regarding his advocacy message on social media sites.

"I've also met many people at events with whom I've shared my opinions and ideas with regarding this issue and am looking forward to taking this up to a bigger platform come Hibiscus."

He said the most exciting thing about being a contestant would be getting to meet and socialise with a lot of new people at events, getting involved in community work but most importantly getting the message across to the whole of Fiji.

Mr Verma's full profile will be published in The Fiji Times.