Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vodafone Hibiscus 2017: Verma to address pollution

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 2:43PM AIR pollution is an issue that poses a threat to all of mankind as a result of our very own cruel actions against Mother Nature.

And it also happens to be a major contributing factor to climate change, says 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus King contestant Amit Verma.

The 24-year-old from Ba said this was an important issue affecting our nation today and it needed to be addressed.

"It's happening all around us, we all live in a developing nation and according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, Fiji was reported to have reached the highest over the years," Mr Verma said.

"The world pictures Fiji as a paradise which we are all proud to call our home, so let's not let our actions be the cause of destruction to this beautiful island nation," he said.

Proudly sponsored by South Pacific Recordings Limited (SPR), Mr Verma said he had already begun and completed posters with information regarding his advocacy message on social media sites.

"I've also met many people at events with whom I've shared my opinions and ideas with regarding this issue and am looking forward to taking this up to a bigger platform come Hibiscus."

He said the most exciting thing about being a contestant would be getting to meet and socialise with a lot of new people at events, getting involved in community work but most importantly getting the message across to the whole of Fiji.

Mr Verma's full profile will be published in The Fiji Times. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I am my brother's keeper
  2. Man fights for life
  3. Ravulo leaves his mark
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. USA club wants Kolinisau
  6. OAG Report: Fiji Times replies to Sudhakar's attack
  7. Critical reports
  8. Saneem raises issue
  9. Town awaits city declaration
  10. $383k bonus payout for dock workers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)