Fiji Time: 6:01 PM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Financial education tools for students

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 2:02PM THE National Assessment Tools that were developed to ensure students understood the concept of financial management were handed over to the Ministry of Education by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Program (PFIP) yesterday.

The concept of 'save, spend wisely and invest' was designed into a pilot assessment covering 1400 students in primary and secondary schools through the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Advisory Services Unit.

The pilot activity showed that students were generally well versed with key concepts of financial education at the Year 6, 8, 10 and 12 levels with strong results particularly at the primary school and senior secondary year level.

Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said he was pleased with the results of the first assessment that was trialed last month.

"The results show us that firstly, the tools are appropriate for students of multiple year levels and most importantly, that students are responding well to the curriculum," Mr Tiko said.

"As a result, we are confident that our students will leave school with the necessary skills, knowledge and behaviours to enable them to interact confidently with the financial economy, which is the desired impact of this project."

The event is the first part of PFIPs handing over of the Fiji's Financial Education (FinEd Fiji) Project to the Ministry of Education to take on full management of the project beginning September 2018.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I am my brother's keeper
  2. Man fights for life
  3. Ravulo leaves his mark
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. USA club wants Kolinisau
  6. OAG Report: Fiji Times replies to Sudhakar's attack
  7. Critical reports
  8. Saneem raises issue
  9. Town awaits city declaration
  10. $383k bonus payout for dock workers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)