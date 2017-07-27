Financial education tools for students

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:02PM THE National Assessment Tools that were developed to ensure students understood the concept of financial management were handed over to the Ministry of Education by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Program (PFIP) yesterday.

The concept of 'save, spend wisely and invest' was designed into a pilot assessment covering 1400 students in primary and secondary schools through the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Advisory Services Unit.

The pilot activity showed that students were generally well versed with key concepts of financial education at the Year 6, 8, 10 and 12 levels with strong results particularly at the primary school and senior secondary year level.

Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said he was pleased with the results of the first assessment that was trialed last month.

"The results show us that firstly, the tools are appropriate for students of multiple year levels and most importantly, that students are responding well to the curriculum," Mr Tiko said.

"As a result, we are confident that our students will leave school with the necessary skills, knowledge and behaviours to enable them to interact confidently with the financial economy, which is the desired impact of this project."

The event is the first part of PFIPs handing over of the Fiji's Financial Education (FinEd Fiji) Project to the Ministry of Education to take on full management of the project beginning September 2018.