Service stations lead plastic bag challenge

+ Enlarge this image Some 75 service stations in Fiji will introduce $0.10 plastic bag levy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:15PM SEVENTY five fuel service stations around Fiji will introduce the $0.10 cents levy on single use plastic bags from August 1 this year.

Fiji Fuel Retailers Association secretary John Philp said the service stations were also taking up a collective challenge to further ask customers to bring a bag or hand carry purchases to the car to mark the progressive introduction of the plastic bag levy.

Dubbed the 'One Million Plastic Bag Challenge', Mr Philp said the fuel retailers were targeting over 170,000 licensed drivers, including walk in customers who use the convenience stores located at fuel service stations.

"FFRA has invested in an awareness program including posters and counter signage that will encourage our customers to join in our challenge to reduce one million plastic bags in 12 months. Service station attendants will be our champions by challenging customers to join our commitment to reduce the number of plastic bags used in our country annually," he said in a statement issued this afternoon.