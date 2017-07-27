Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Secondary schools invited for university essay competition

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 12:57PM THE University of the South Pacific has called for the participation of secondary school students from its member countries in an essay competition as part of USP's Open Day program tomorrow.

The essay topic is based on how USP contributes to the sustainable development of the Pacific region with examples and how USP is shaping the future of youths in the region.

The competition is divided in two categories; the first one is for Year 10 and Year 11 students, who are required to submit an essay between 1000-1500 words and the second one is for Year 12 and 13 students who are required to submit an essay between 2000-2500 words.

The essays will be judged according to adherence, relevance to topic and originality, structure, grammar, and clarity.

Winning student in Year 10 and Year 11 Category will win an Acer Laptop and Scholar Velocity Package by TFL with six months of free internet.

Winning student in Year 12 and Year 13 Category will win an Acer Laptop and Brother Printer. Both category prizes have been kindly sponsored by TFL.

The secondary school with the winning students will also receive $2000 each.

The university has encouraged secondary school students to participate in this competition.

Entries close on August 11. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I am my brother's keeper
  2. Man fights for life
  3. Ravulo leaves his mark
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. USA club wants Kolinisau
  6. OAG Report: Fiji Times replies to Sudhakar's attack
  7. Critical reports
  8. Saneem raises issue
  9. Town awaits city declaration
  10. $383k bonus payout for dock workers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)