Secondary schools invited for university essay competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Secondary school students during the USP open day last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:57PM THE University of the South Pacific has called for the participation of secondary school students from its member countries in an essay competition as part of USP's Open Day program tomorrow.

The essay topic is based on how USP contributes to the sustainable development of the Pacific region with examples and how USP is shaping the future of youths in the region.

The competition is divided in two categories; the first one is for Year 10 and Year 11 students, who are required to submit an essay between 1000-1500 words and the second one is for Year 12 and 13 students who are required to submit an essay between 2000-2500 words.

The essays will be judged according to adherence, relevance to topic and originality, structure, grammar, and clarity.

Winning student in Year 10 and Year 11 Category will win an Acer Laptop and Scholar Velocity Package by TFL with six months of free internet.

Winning student in Year 12 and Year 13 Category will win an Acer Laptop and Brother Printer. Both category prizes have been kindly sponsored by TFL.

The secondary school with the winning students will also receive $2000 each.

The university has encouraged secondary school students to participate in this competition.

Entries close on August 11.