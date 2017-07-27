Judge to sum up Korovou rape case

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Justice Vinsent Perera will sum the rape case this afternoon. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:49PM HIGH Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his summing up in the case of two former Corrections officers charged with one count of rape this afternoon.

This after the defence and prosecution lawyers made their closing submissions this morning.

The two suspended Corrections officers, Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau, are standing trial before Justice Perera for the alleged offences.

They are each charged with one count of rape.

The two allegedly raped a 26-year-old female Corrections officer at the visiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou in the early hours of July 18 in 2015.