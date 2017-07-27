Accident lands girl, 3, in hospital

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:26PM A THREE-year-old girl is admitted in serious condition at the Lautoka Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man.

The alleged incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the Korociri junction along the Nadi Back Road.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was driving towards Votualevu when it is alleged the victim, accompanied by her aunt, suddenly ran across the road.

"She was conveyed to the Nadi Hospital but later transferred to Lautoka Hospital where she is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit with serious injuries," Ms Naisoro said.

Investigations are continuing.