Water situation: Nasinu residents advised to store water

+ Enlarge this image Nasinu residents to store water after burst main at Nokonoko Rd in Kinoya. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:16PM A BURST main at Nokonoko Road in Kinoya has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nasinu.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 5pm latet today.

The areas affected include the Bailey bridge, Nokonoko roundabout and Sekoula Road.

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water supply is expected to be restored by 6pm.