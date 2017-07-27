Germany-based families prepare for Methodist conference

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some members of St Peter's Church along Petersstrasse Street after their service last Sunday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:05PM FOURTEEN families of the Fijian Methodist Church Group in the British Army based in Germany will be in Fiji to conduct community work next month.

Group choir leader Joketani Raikabula said they had decided to attend the Methodist Church Conference in Fiji this year and as part of the trip, they would also be giving back to the community.

"Since last year, we have been preparing for this year's conference and we will be participating in the singing competitions like quartet, Sunday schools, female choir and male choir competitions," Mr Raikabula said.

"As part of the trip, we will be doing donations to Dilkusha Homes, St Christopher and Veilomani Boys in Ba."

Mr Raikabula said it was the first time for the church members to participate in the Methodist Church Conference.

"Also part of this is for our kids as most of them are born here in Germany and we would like them to explore Fiji by visiting the museum and other renowned sites."

The group will depart Germany's Frankfurt Airport this Saturday.