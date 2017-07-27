Fiji Time: 6:02 PM on Thursday 27 July

Water situation: Burst main cuts Labasa supply

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 11:57AM RESIDENTS in parts of Labasa are advised to store up on water for their immediate needs until later tonight.

The Water Authority of Fiji has reported a burst main at Siberia outside Labasa.

This is expected to affect residents in Siberia, Vunivau, Basoga, Soasoa, Vunika, Bulileka, Low cost, Urata, Boca, Boubale and Dreketilailai.

WAF has also confirmed availability of water carts to service the affected areas when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 9pm.

Customers are advised to contact WAF on 3346 777 and or on mobile short code 5777 for further queries, or email contact@waf.com.fj.








