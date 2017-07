/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police have arrested a man and a teenager for an alleged scam. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 11:51AM A 34-YEAR-old man and a 16-year-old will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with obtaining financial advantage by deception for their alleged involvement in a taxi permit scam.

The two are alleged to have arranged to provide a taxi permit to a man for the sum of $2600, Police say.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Police officers from Valelevu arrested the duo this week.