Community curious about REDD+

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 27, 2017

Update: 11:39AM PEOPLE at the grassroots level are curious about REDD+ work in reference to climate change and have approached government officials at community awareness initiatives conducted recently at various districts.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Semi Draunibaka said there was a need to ensure information on REDD+ work was disseminated effectively and consistently.

"This is why we have this working group because you may be the expert who can advise on how we can share this information at the different level," Mr Draunibaka said at the opening of the REDD+ Awareness Working Group Meeting taking place today at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

"People are coming to ask what is REDD+ with reference to climate change."

Mr Draunibaka said technical information was a large part of the REDD+ work so the formation of a group which works on ensuring the dissemination reaches the grassroots community is an important part of any communications plan.

"What guidelines are we going to use so that we are consistent in the information we are sharing. We need to use your expertise and advise on how we will share the message and also ensure how to share the same information."

REDD+ communications advisor Reama Naco said the main idea behind REDD+ was to take the country through several 'readiness' activities in order that they could be eligible to receive carbon financing.








