Music and beer fest at Sugar City

+ Enlarge this image Kulture managing director Arthur Philitoga, far left, with musicians who will be part of the Kulture Music and Beer Fest. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

A MUSIC festival with a difference.

That's how businessman and musician Arthur Philitoga describes the Kulture Music and Beer Fest that will take place this Saturday in Lautoka.

The public will get to witness seven outstanding and amazing musical acts live at the Botanical Gardens from midday to midnight.

"I decided to host a music festival here because nobody ever does anything in Lautoka and I know there are a lot of music lovers in the Sugar City, so this is for them," he said.

The line-up for the event includes Fiji's music diva Georgina Ledua and Kulture, Knox, Venus and Tavasa, Rubber Band, Tolu, Makare and One2eight.

"People have asked me about the bands that will feature this Saturday and the answer is simple — these groups or members of these groups have played a huge role in musical journey."

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said it was the first time a music festival was going to be hosted at the Lautoka Botanical Garden.

"We have all seen and heard about the success of a recent event at Thurston Gardens in Suva and this is our response, we can do it here too," he said.

"As a council, it is our responsibility to facilitate events such as this where people can come out and enjoy themselves and also provide an avenue for budding talents to meet some of the biggest names in the industry."

Tickets to the Kulture Music and Beer Fest are $5 and on sale at the Wash Down Bar on Vitogo Parade.

Children under 10 years of age enter free.