31 to compete for Kula awards

Mere Naleba
Thursday, July 27, 2017

A TOTAL of 31 high schools in the country will participate in the Kula Awards film competition, which the Government now has naming rights over.

The competition will be known as the Film Fiji and Fijian Made Film Awards.

Film Fiji chief executive officer Dallas Foon said the organisation noticed that the level of competition had stepped up a notch.

Part of preparing students for the competition, Film Fiji engaged the services of a professional filmmaker from France with assistance from the French embassy to train students in cinematography for two weeks.

The training also included script writing and acting training.

"This is a result of the development of the Kula Awards program, where students have been upskilled over the years through the training workshops and the competition itself," Mr Foon said.

Into its 12th year of three streams of competition, which includes film, dance and art, the competition is gaining recognition with Government now committed towards investing in the future of this country which are the youths.

The competition will be held at on Friday at the VMAX cinemas at Damodar City Suva.








