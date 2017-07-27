Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

12 hours of solid, back-to-back live performances

Nasik Swami
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE 2017 Vonu Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights will be held this November at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour.

True to their word, organisers and co-hosts, Uprising Beach Resort and Pacific Coast Events and Promotions promise another 12 hours of solid, back-to-back amazing live performances from local and visiting artistes.

The event, in its 9th year, the major sponsor, Paradise Beverages Fiji Ltd has this year rebranded and introduced local beverage Vonu as the sponsoring brand title.

Why the music festival:

When stakeholders come together with the one goal in mind, to stage and present Fiji's best ever live music show, the promise of another year of superb entertainment is guaranteed.

However, the event has gone beyond this in more ways than one. From its inception, a charity was selected and a donation from ticket sales goes to the charity.

WOWS — Kids with Cancer and Pacific Mangroves — an initiative dear to the heart of the Uprising Beach Resort are recipients of the donation.

Projects Abroad, a volunteer organisation are also involved on event day advocating their conservation initiatives and educating attendees about sustainability.

International visitors are planning their holidays in Fiji to coincide with this event.

Resorts and other accommodation providers in and around Pacific Harbour experience capacity occupation with locals and tourists scrambling for a room.

Out-of-town revellers also join in on the last minute rush for this.

New concept:

This year, venue owners and co-host, Uprising Beach Resort is introducing a new concept in the food department.

An array of quality food booths will be set up in the Uprising rugby field, training grounds of our Rio Gold champion 7s team. Hawkers will be out selling exceptionally good, delicious and affordable food.

Prices will be reasonable for families who plan to spend a long day at the festival.

This year, organisers and musicians promise exceptional performances for the audience.

Over 100 artistes presenting an array of genres will take to the stage and exhibit their music and dance repertoire.

From jazz and blues to country rock and laid back styles during the day performances to more up-tempo beats and rhythms when the sun sets and the night revellers "do their thing".








