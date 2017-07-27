US help for needy families

/ Front page / News

THE Bulileka Ex-students Association, parents, family and friends of Northern California, US, have come together to collect funds to help needy families in Fiji.

The group consists of more than 20 members, who are all former students of Bulileka Secondary School in Labasa.

Association member Rajesh Chandra says the group believes in helping families and being a blessing to them.

"We want to help families out there who are desperately in need of assistance and we raise funds in California and then we work on our projects, which is assisting those who need assistance in Fiji," he said.

Mr Chandra said they helped families who might have lost their homes to fires, floods, tropical cyclones and those needing financial and other assistance.

"We are doing this because we know how hard life is back home and this is the only way we can give back to our people and our country," he said.

"For those in the Western Division you can contact us on 9274138 and those in the Central Division can contact us on 9962483 or 9953482 for those in the Northern Division."