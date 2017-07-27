League rebuilds schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The reconstructed Dobuilevu Muslim Primary School in Ra after it was severely damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Muslim League is rebuilding three schools in the Western Division that were damaged by last year's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Fiji Muslim League Schools general manager Mohammed Hanif said the schools in Lautoka, Ba and Rakiraki were repaired entirely by the league and its donors.

"We had about five schools that were badly damaged last year and two of them Government has taken up the responsibility to repair them," he said.

"The ones that we are doing ourselves are Drasa Muslim in Lautoka, Varavu Primary School and Rakiraki Muslim Primary were the schools we funded ourselves with the help of our subsidiaries overseas.

"For each school, we spent about $45,000 in refurbishment work. For Rakiraki, part of the refurbishment was carried out by the Australian military and the leftover work we did ourselves. The schools that we handled are all completed and they are open for our students to use."

Mr Hanif said Government would repair two more schools under the league.

"We have Kamil College and Ba Muslim that will be handled by Government."

The league oversees the operation of 22 schools across the country.