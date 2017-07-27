Waikoula leader, charismatic and influential

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisale Vuniwaqa at The Fiji Times office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Waisale Vuniwaqa, better known by many Fijians as the charismatic and influential leader of the famous singing group Waikoula kei Tavua, has been an entertainer for more than four decades.

He made his first recording with the famous local group in September 1975 at the then Fiji Broadcasting Commission and later in 1977 with the South Pacific Recording and has since recorded well over 35 albums with the group capturing more than 300 songs of his own composition.

The Waikoula kei Tavua group has since, under Vuniwaqa's leadership, thoroughly entertained Fijians taking part and winning in many singing contests both locally and around the region. The group also won the Wainivula National Song Contest in 1982 in which the writer was fortunate to have been part of the three-panel judges which also included famous Fijian composers Eremasi Tamanisau Sr and Eddie Kautoga, who was also a famous local music transposer at that time.

The beginning

The Fiji Times Bactracks team managed to arrange an interview with Vuniwaqa, and it was fortunate that the Waikoula team had just arrived in Suva to record their latest album titled Waikoula Ni Gauna Vou.

The team asked him to relate to us what exactly prompted him to write so many songs apart from his passion for music and he said it all started when he was asked to join the Caucau ni Uluidrasova singing group during a gig at the Tavua Hotel back in early 1975.

"I was playing the guitar and singing when suddenly one of the security guards pulled me up and asked me to leave the hotel premises as I wasn't supposed to be there. I complained bitterly but never received any support from senior members of the group," he said.

Vuniwaqa said he left the hotel and on his way out, two of the group members, who had also been singing, decided to join him.

"Orisi Dalituicama, who sings alto (2nd) and Viliame Nakau who sings tenor (3rd) joined me outside and I then asked them whether they wanted to sing with me and form a new group, and they said yes. This was the beginning of the Waikoula kei Tavua group, which came about because of the ill-treatment I had received that night which made me determined to form my own group and not rely on anybody," he said.

Vuniwaqa said he had never looked back nor regretted the action he took that day and it was this determination, his passion for music and the support from group members which took the group to heights rarely seen by other local music groups on Fiji.

First song

The 65-year-old Vuniwaqa thought back and recalled how he wrote his first song, Ena Delana Rogolevu Mai Kalivari.

"I was sitting in my village of Tavualevu, under the shade of a mango tree, when it dawned on me to start writing a song and that's when I opened my Bible and just started writing. That's when I wrote and composed the music for my first song mentioned above."

He said since writing his first song composing songs started to open up for him.

"Lyrics for song verses and music just came automatically to me after witnessing an event, or listening to requests from friends and my pen couldn't stop writing," he said.

"And later on in 1975 we were ready for our first recording which was arranged with then Fijian broadcasters and radio personalities Salote Koroi and Peniasi Ravutia of the FBC ."

First recording

Vuniwaqa said most members of the Waikoula group, when it first started back in 1975, were schoolchildren in both primary and secondary schools and for some of these kids it was the first time they were going to leave the village on a long trip.

"Some have not even set foot in the Rabulu area, let alone travel past Rakiraki Village."

The village of Tavualevu gave them a farewell which he said he couldn't forget after parents of the children, members of the group and their parents cried together with parents still feeling somewhat reluctant to let their children go.

"And most of the children started throwing up in the truck because they were not used to the long haul to Suva. But eventually we arrived at FBC and there was Ms Koroi and Ravutia.

"Are you expecting a group to do recording today," I asked them.

They answered: "Yes the Waikoula kei Tavua group."

"And to their surprise I told them that the bunch of schoolchildren whom they had noticed in front of FBC were members of the group: Ravutia immediately offered his hand to me in a handshake of disbelief.

"When the group went into the recording room I told the children not to be frightened or feel intimidated, so I decided to get them to start warming up with some fast and lively songs to take their nerves away and we sang the group's famous hit Katavila caroba caroba na katavila.

"And half-way through the song Ravutia signalled me that that was enough practising and we immediately started recording. After our recording we were treated by the FBC staff to an 'immense' afternoon tea," he said.

After their recording the group hit the road again for Tavualevu and were given the welcome of their lives.

"The whole village; the whole vanua, led by the then acting Tui Tavua, Ratu Ovini Bokini, were there to welcome us as if we had just won a world tournament in some sport.

"The whole event was a challenge for me; that the whole vanua had turned out to welcome the group; it made me promise myself that I will keep writing and composing songs and keep leading this group up until now," Vuniwaqa said.

Vision for England trip

It is after 19 years then my dream or vision for the group's trip to England has been fulfilled, says Vuniwaqa.

"I was asleep one day back in 1996 when I suddenly dreamt or had a vision of being in the Buckingham Palace, home of Queen Elizabeth II, in London England. And there was this voice that kept asking me 'do you know who that house belongs to, well it belongs to Her Majesty the Queen of England'. And when I woke up I immediately told my wife about the vision," he said.

Vuniwaqa said he and the group kept on entertaining and doing numerous recordings in the years after that dream and after a while the dream was forgotten until September, 2015 when a lady from Tavua, who had been a UK resident visited the village.

"She told me to prepare my group for a possible tour of England to entertain people within the next two weeks."

Vuniwaqa said his dreams or vision had finally now become a reality.

"And with Fiji's High Comissioner to the UK Solo Mara also confirming that all expenses for our UK tour had been taken care of including airfares, accommodation and meals etc, we managed to get everything ready for our trip in the next two weeks," Vuniwaqa said.

"I thanked God for the message from the UK's Fiji High Commissioner; it was indeed a blessing for us and for me it was an answer to a dream and a vision I had for a very long time which I had somewhat forgotten. The message was like Christmas for the group and I immediately offered a prayer of thanks to God."

The Waikoula group landed at Heathrow Airport in London on September 9, 2015 where Mr Mara and staff of the Fiji High Commission in London waited for them.

Vuniwaqa said the group's visit also coincided with the Rugby World Cup 2015 where they managed to watch the Flying Fijian's first match before they entertained the crowd for two hours.

Waisale Vuniwaqa

Vuniwaqa, now 65 years old had started off as an entertainer in 1970, but has written and composed numerous songs in the iTaukei language over the past 40 years. His best achievement which he intends to cling on to until the end is the famous Waikoula ke Tavua group. A group which started off with schoolchildren from Tavualevu Village in Tavua and is probably the longest existing musical and entertainment group in Fiji.

The group, which has grown to be one of the most popular Fijian musical groups, had grown in stature and quality under the charismatic and influential leadership of Vuniwaqa, whose children are now full-time members of the group with his eldest son following in his footsteps and composing his own songs.

Vuniwaqa at the end of the interview said to me: "You know tau, a lot of people have come to me over the years and have asked to use the name 'Waikoula', and I told them, 'if it doesn't have the Vuniwaqa name, then it's not 'Waikoula'; it's a brand name you know."