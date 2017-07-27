Leaders react to policy

/ Front page / News

TRADITIONAL leaders in the North say the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs needs to hold consultations with villagers in the 14 provinces around the country before implementing village colour code policy.

Head of the Wainunu District and head of the bose vanua o Bua, Orisi Baleitavea, said since the policy would govern and regulate iTaukei villages, it was only fair that villagers be consulted.

Ratu Orisi said the policy could not be implemented overnight adding that development in iTaukei villages were controlled by a lot of factors including traditional and customary practices.

"Different villages have different levels and backgrounds of development both reliant on the amount of resources they owned and their access to services," he said

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs needed to consult with the people before implementing the policy.

Ratu Wiliame said any development needed to begin in the family units adding that once these family units were enriched, these would be reflected in the village settings.

However, Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali said if the purpose of the policy was to usher in development into villages then it needed to follow the right processes.

Ratu Ilisaniti said iTaukei villages had their own traditional processes and these are needed to be respected and consulted before any development took place.

Somosomo Village headman Semi Cagilaba said the move was not a good one, adding that Government funds were meant to assist financially unstable communities.

Mr Cagilaba said the move was discriminative and that development should be taken equally to everyone in the grassroots despite their beliefs, cultural values and race.

iTaukei Affairs Board's chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga revealed last week that the ministry was working on a colour code concept that would allow villages to receive developments according to their colour code.

Mr Kurusiga said the concept would result in villages being grouped into three different colours; green, yellow and red.