Fiji Time: 11:23 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Auditor-General raises annual report concern

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 27, 2017

ONLY six out of the 25 companies in which Government held investments submitted their 2016 audited financial statements.

This was noted in the 2016 Auditor-General's Report.

Under the Public Enterprise Act, the board of a government commercial company or commercial statutory authority was required to submit its annual report and the audited consolidated financial statements within five months after the end of the current financial year.

These were to be submitted to the Public Enterprise Minister, the relevant minister and the Minister for Economy.

"The audit noted that only six out of the 25 companies in which Government held investments submitted their 2016 audited financial statements.

"The audited accounts of government commercial companies and commercial statutory authorities contain information that is necessary for an informed assessment of its operations and those of its subsidiaries, including a comparison of its performance with its statement of corporate intent.

"As most entities did not submit their latest financial statements and annual reports, their performance cannot be monitored and the viability of their business operations cannot be assessed," the OAG said.

"Thus, it is not possible to assess their financial performance which could limit Government from making essential and sound decisions in regards to the operations of these entities.

The OAG recommended the Ministry of Economy work with the Ministry of Public Enterprise to ensure that annual reports and annual financial statements are promptly submitted by state-owned entities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)