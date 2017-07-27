Fiji Time: 11:25 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Electricity and water supply promise

Mere Naleba
Thursday, July 27, 2017

TONIA villagers in Tailevu Province can expect electricity and water soon.

During a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday, the villagers raised the issue of electricity and water not available to them.

Ilaitia Nasau of Tonia Village, during the talanoa session held at Naiyala High School in Tailevu, told the Prime Minister that villagers were faced with power and water issues and were told to pay $70 per household to get electricity in the area.

Mr Nasau said after families started collecting their $70, they were again returned the money and were told Government had paid for the installation fees.

Two years later, there were still nothing done, he said.

Mr Bainimarama heard from the FEA official present at the session that Tonia was part of a project that was earmarked for installation works before the end of the year.

Mr Bainimarama was told the installation works would be carried out in order of village location and this would mean covering the Dawasamu area, including villages of Namena, Vugalei, before arriving at Tonia Village.

Tonia villagers present at the talanoa session cheered loudly when told they should have power before the end of the year.

The same issue was raised by villagers of Wailotua 1.

The Prime Minister assured villagers of Wailotua 1 that their installation works for electricity should begin by September and for water, the Water Authority of Fiji should begin laying pipes in the village by August next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)