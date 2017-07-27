Electricity and water supply promise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women await the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's visit to open the new rehabilitated school block at Naiyala High School in Wainibuka, Tailevu on Monday. Picture: ATU RASEA

TONIA villagers in Tailevu Province can expect electricity and water soon.

During a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday, the villagers raised the issue of electricity and water not available to them.

Ilaitia Nasau of Tonia Village, during the talanoa session held at Naiyala High School in Tailevu, told the Prime Minister that villagers were faced with power and water issues and were told to pay $70 per household to get electricity in the area.

Mr Nasau said after families started collecting their $70, they were again returned the money and were told Government had paid for the installation fees.

Two years later, there were still nothing done, he said.

Mr Bainimarama heard from the FEA official present at the session that Tonia was part of a project that was earmarked for installation works before the end of the year.

Mr Bainimarama was told the installation works would be carried out in order of village location and this would mean covering the Dawasamu area, including villages of Namena, Vugalei, before arriving at Tonia Village.

Tonia villagers present at the talanoa session cheered loudly when told they should have power before the end of the year.

The same issue was raised by villagers of Wailotua 1.

The Prime Minister assured villagers of Wailotua 1 that their installation works for electricity should begin by September and for water, the Water Authority of Fiji should begin laying pipes in the village by August next year.