Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

OAG finds breach

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE Office of the Auditor-General has recommended the Health Ministry ensure contracts are signed before indents/purchase orders and payments are processed.

This recommendation was made after it found the ministry breached procurement regulations .

The OAG found that payments were made without contracts being signed and had issued indents/orders issued prior to signing of contracts.

The breaches amounted to $727,734.69

"In the absence of signed contracts, Government's interests are not fully protected in case of disputes or disagreements with the suppliers.

"The ministry should ensure that contracts are signed before indents/purchase orders and payments are processed and follow up on the delivery of the pending items."

The Ministry of Health noted the recommendations that per the Government Tender Board approval, there needed to be a legally binding contract (by both parties) vetted by the Solicitor-General's Office.

"However, it was beyond the ministry's control when the delay (in vetting the contract) is from the S-G's Office and this contributed to the delay in finalising the contract document.

"Due to the urgency of the items to be procured, the long procurement process that needs to be followed for overseas procurement, the long delivery lead time, and the unidentified processing time/turnaround time of the completion/finalisation of contract from S-G's office, the ministry went ahead and facilitated the procurement process accordingly (based on GTB approval) before the finalisation/signing of the contract document.

"This was done in good faith taking into consideration the ministry's obligation (in providing adequate medical supplies and pharmaceutical products to health facilities) and also the ministry's duty of care to ensure that the risk of patients losing lives (because of out of stock or late medicines) is minimised."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)