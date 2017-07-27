Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Youths stand by orphans

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, July 27, 2017

WITH an effort to change lives in their community, members of the Lomani Au Youth Club set up their own food stall at the Vodafone Savusavu Carnival to raise funds this year.

Club president Kamlesh Prasad said the club consisted of 12 youths from the Nakama area in Savusavu.

Mr Prasad said money they raised at the carnival would assist the club in carrying out community projects they had identified this year.

"This includes a visit and clean-up for the Lomani Au Orphanage in Savusavu and other plans we have," he said.

"We feel for our brothers and sisters that live in this home and we take it upon ourselves to visit them and talk to them.

"Once we do this, we can then come up with other ideas on how to better assist them."

Mr Prasad said they were selling sweets and food parcels during the five-day event.

Groups, families and individuals turned out in numbers at the carnival venue in Nakama to set up stalls and make money from the sale of food and other products.








