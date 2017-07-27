Sectors aid in town growth

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Director Local Government Azam Khan (second from right) with sponsors and officials light the cauldron at the carnival opening.Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

SAVUSAVU Town has grown over the years through the active participation of the tourism and agricultural sectors.

While officially opening the Vodafone Savusavu Carnival on Tuesday evening, director Local Government Azam Khan said the two sectors played crucial roles in the development of the town.

Mr Khan lauded tourism stakeholders for keeping the town in shape, adding that its clean environment was admirable.

"This is the second year that the carnival is being organised in Savusavu and I need to commend the carnival organising committee for their commitment," he said.

"I thank the committee for choosing the theme Go Green — Stop Global Warming because it goes well with Government's efforts in addressing climate change.

"It has been very encouraging to see the beautiful, clean state of the town and I laud the community for keeping their town as it is."

Mr Khan said the purpose of carnivals like the Vodafone Savusavu Carnival was to promote towns and cities.

"It is to ensure that the town councils play lead roles in organising these events with stakeholders forming relationships," he said.

"Such carnivals will also to attract people to towns and cities making them livable and lively."