Contestants speak out

+ Enlarge this image Miss Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Ofaine Maiyaroi waves to the crowd on Tuesday evening. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

BASED on the theme of Go Green — Stop Global Warming, contestants of the Vodafone Savusavu Carnival shared their views on climate change during a public judging on Tuesday evening.

Responding to a question on whether people needed to be worried about climate, Lusiana Mulo told members of the public they did not have to look further, adding that its effects were evident in nearby communities like Vunidogoloa and Vunisavisavi in Cakaudrove.

Representing the Shah Group of Companies, Ms Mulo said the effects of climate change continued to be felt in Kiribati, a nation that has resorted to purchasing land on Vanua Levu.

Miss Savusavu Hotsprings Hotel, Kirisitiana Uluwai, said awareness on the effects of climate change and the need to address it could be effectively taught to members of the public in the Pacific and Fiji through songs and dances.

Ms Uluwai said since their ancestors learned through oral traditions, the best way to teach people in the Pacific was through this mode, adding that stories and songs would live on.

On the other hand, Miss Public Service Commission Evelyn Simpson said people needed to change how they lived their lives in order to address climate change.

Ms Simpson said disposing rubbish in a proper manner had a vast impact in our collective efforts to address climate change, adding that a joint effort was needed to address the global issue.

Meanwhile, Miss Savusavu Town Council Losalini Baikeirewa said parental support made her relate with other young women at the carnival and she lauded parents for their support.

If she won the carnival, Miss Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Ofaine Maiyaroi said she would advocate on the improvement of medical facilities around the country.