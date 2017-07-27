Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Cancer cases rise

Mere Naleba
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society is working with the Ministry of Health in trying to better co-ordinate advocacy and awareness programs as cancer figures for the past five years continue to increase.

Statistics released by the society showed since the year 2000, pathology reports showed 499 cancer cases.

The highest number reported was in 2014 with the society through the pathology report registering 1682 cancer cases.

For last year there were 1672 cases with the incidence rate per 100,000 people standing around 200.1.

The society recorded a decrease in the year 2015 with cancer numbers recorded at 1387.








