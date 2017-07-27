Accused tells his story

/ Front page / News

THE second accused in the alleged rape of a female corrections officer yesterday denied having sexual intercourse with the victim, saying he assisted her to put her clothes back on after he saw her inside the corrections waiting room.

Nasoni Raburau and Ratu Meli Vatureba are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for allegedly raping a 26-year-old female corrections officer.

They are each charged with one count of rape.

