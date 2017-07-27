Fiji Time: 11:23 AM on Thursday 27 July

Trust, provincial council dispute property

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE Bose ni Momo Trust and the Ba Provincial Council will hold a meeting next month to resolve an alleged dispute over an accommodation hostel in Samabula, which houses tertiary students from the province.

The trust and the council engaged in an unresolved discussion over the asset during the council's annual general meeting in Lautoka yesterday.

Trust secretary Jese Saukuru said the title of the accommodation was already under the process of being legally transferred to the Trust.

