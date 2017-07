/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Samsung Pricilla Ram. Picture: SUPPLIED

DISABLED people have a place in society and for that reason Hibiscus queen contestant, Miss Samsung Pricilla Ram will promote the value of people with disabilities.

"I will be advocating on this issue in terms of them being neglected. I chose this platform to advocate that they also are entitled to special needs as well," Ms Ram said.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."