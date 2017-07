/ Front page / News

MAKING your business green is not only good for the environment, it could also attract more opportunities, says Pacific Island Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO) chairman Howard Politini.

He made the comment after the launch of the Green Business Centre - an online portal designed to assist companies in their efforts to make their businesses more environmentally-friendly.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."