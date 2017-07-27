Man fights for life

/ Front page / News

A 22-year-old cadet ship crew member is fighting for his life after his legs were severed by ropes while berthing a ship at the Nabouwalu Jetty yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man, who was a cadet ship crew member had gotten off the ship and was trying to sort out the ropes that secured the vessel to the wharf when his legs got entangled in the rope.

Ms Naisoro said the man was seriously injured and was admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital.

