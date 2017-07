/ Front page / News

PEOPLE living with physical disabilities and eye problems in the Northern Division have been urged to take advantage of the free screenings that will be held in Labasa from today.

The two-day screening will be conducted by a team of specialists from India who are being brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."