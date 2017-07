/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian Member of Parliament Lisa Singh with students of Shiri Gurunanak Primary School yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

FIJI-born Australian Member of Parliament Lisa Singh has urged students of Shiri Gurunanak Khalsa College and Primary School to dream big and explore their abilities.

The granddaughter of former Fiji parliamentarian and National Federation Party (NFP) member Ram Jati Singh told students the future belonged to those who dared to dream.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."