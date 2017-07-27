$383k bonus payout for dock workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Ports Terminal Corporation workers in celebration mood after the announcement of their bonus payout by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (middle) at the Fiji Ports yest

THE Attorney-General and Minister for Economy and Public Enterprises, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, was yesterday chief guest during the announcement of the first bonus payout for Fiji Ports Terminal Ltd (FPTL) staff for 2016.

During his earlier address, FPTL chairman Hasmukh Patel said the bonus payout for this period has been based on the assessment of individual KPIs in line with a robust performance management system framework.

"In consideration of the financial achievements for 2016 the board has decided at its last meeting to allocate the sum of $383,326 to be distributed among 348 employees as performance incentive payout," Mr Patel said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told FPTL workers when they did well Government did well.

"When the port runs well, more people come through here and we get more revenue; people use our services they pay VAT and when we collect VAT we then use that money to build infrastructure; we use that money to provide free education; that's how the system works," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, after thanking the FPTL workers, reminded them to spend their backpay money wisely.

For the full report on the FPTL bonus payout announcement, refer to the story titled 'Long-term goal' on the business tab