Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, July 27, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A certain friend had dislike for eating fish. Canned, boiled, fried, cooked in coconut cream ... he could stomach none of it.

That is until one day at a work event. After all the formalities, morning tea was served and as is the usual, everyone dug in.

This friend piled his plate high with fish fingers. His friends all looked on in confusion as they knew that he did not like fish fingers. As they watched he ate nearly half the plate before loudly exclaiming, "This chicken tastes really good ... thank goodness there was no fish."

The look on his face when told he had eaten fish fingers was worth a thousand words.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)