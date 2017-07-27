FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A certain friend had dislike for eating fish. Canned, boiled, fried, cooked in coconut cream ... he could stomach none of it.

That is until one day at a work event. After all the formalities, morning tea was served and as is the usual, everyone dug in.

This friend piled his plate high with fish fingers. His friends all looked on in confusion as they knew that he did not like fish fingers. As they watched he ate nearly half the plate before loudly exclaiming, "This chicken tastes really good ... thank goodness there was no fish."

The look on his face when told he had eaten fish fingers was worth a thousand words.