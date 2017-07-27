Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Saneem raises issue

Nasik Swami
Thursday, July 27, 2017

SUPERVISOR of Elections Mohammed Saneem has raised serious concerns regarding a political party official allegedly engaged in the concocting of national voter registration figures.

Mr Saneem confirmed that it was brought to his attention that an official from a political party speculated on social media that the official voter registration numbers from the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) stood at 800,000.

