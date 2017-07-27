Accounting body gives to school relief program

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: FILE

THE CPA-Australia Fiji branch became the latest organisation to give funds towards the Adopt a School program, with a cheque for $15,000 to the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

While handing over the cheque CPA-Australia Fiji branch vice-president Nouzab Fareed said money raised during the last annual congress would be used in two areas of assisting a school in rebuilding its infrastructure after the devastation of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and developing of curriculums.

