Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Accounting body gives to school relief program

Mere Naleba
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE CPA-Australia Fiji branch became the latest organisation to give funds towards the Adopt a School program, with a cheque for $15,000 to the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

While handing over the cheque CPA-Australia Fiji branch vice-president Nouzab Fareed said money raised during the last annual congress would be used in two areas of assisting a school in rebuilding its infrastructure after the devastation of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and developing of curriculums.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)