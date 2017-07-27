Expect 'power-packed' acts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Kaila! Star Search semi-finalists take a selfie before the rehersal yesterday. They will be performing live tonight at Village 6 in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE stage is finally set for the semi-finals of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search Competition at Village 6 in Suva this afternoon.

After weeks of vigorous preparations and eliminations, the remaining 10 contestants need to impress the four judges to make it into the final.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the contestants were given ample time after the quarter-finals to improve.

He said contestants were given their respective songs and themed dances to perform today and they were expecting nothing less than power-packed performances. "It's all systems go for the contestants as they perform in front of the judges and supporters," Vakadewavosa said.

"The dancers are well prepared as they are showcasing their dance on the theme on climate change.

"We have been preparing for this stage of the event, and now since it's here.

"The stage is set and the onus is on the contestants to give their best."

* The event begins at 6pm at Village 6 cinemas with tickets selling at $3.50.