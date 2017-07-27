Fiji Time: 11:25 AM on Thursday 27 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Expect 'power-packed' acts

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, July 27, 2017

THE stage is finally set for the semi-finals of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search Competition at Village 6 in Suva this afternoon.

After weeks of vigorous preparations and eliminations, the remaining 10 contestants need to impress the four judges to make it into the final.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the contestants were given ample time after the quarter-finals to improve.

He said contestants were given their respective songs and themed dances to perform today and they were expecting nothing less than power-packed performances. "It's all systems go for the contestants as they perform in front of the judges and supporters," Vakadewavosa said.

"The dancers are well prepared as they are showcasing their dance on the theme on climate change.

"We have been preparing for this stage of the event, and now since it's here.

"The stage is set and the onus is on the contestants to give their best."

* The event begins at 6pm at Village 6 cinemas with tickets selling at $3.50.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62780.6088
JPY 56.660053.6600
GBP 0.38320.3752
EUR 0.42970.4177
NZD 0.67730.6443
AUD 0.63350.6085
USD 0.50580.4888

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man fights for life
  2. Critical reports
  3. Saneem raises issue
  4. Israel ready to assist in elections
  5. Town awaits city declaration
  6. Expect 'power-packed' acts
  7. $383k bonus payout for dock workers
  8. Accounting body gives to school relief program
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. NFA monitors sawmill fire scene

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)